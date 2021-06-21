Community fundraising efforts in Ludlow raise hundreds for climate change appeal

Throughout May and early June the Ludlow Fairtrade Town Group held a range of fundraising events to support international development charity Traidcraft Exchange’s Regenerators Appeal.

Through the appeal, Traidcraft Exchange are working with smallholder producers in developing countries to empower them to combat the devastating effects of climate change.

Ludlow's group has raised more than £750 and members thanked Ludlow’s "incredible" community of volunteers, fundraisers and citizens. The activities included a virtual climate change quiz, a bring and buy bake sale, a second-hand book stall and a pop-up craft fair as well as kind donations from members of the congregation at St Laurence’s Church.

The nationwide appeal has been selected to receive matched funding from the UK government, which means that Traidcraft Exchange will receive a grand total of £1,626 as a result of donations from the Ludlow community.

“We are absolutely delighted by the amount raised and would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who supported our events and made a donation," said Laura Perratt, a member of the Fairtrade Town Group.

“We have worked very hard over the past few weeks to organise these events – including our first ever event held over Zoom, which was a learning curve for us. When we counted up the donations and discovered how much had been raised, it made all of our collective efforts worthwhile.

"The success we’ve seen is a real testimony to the generosity of our local community, who are clearly committed to supporting charitable efforts even after a very challenging year.”

The money raised will help fund the charity’s important work with vulnerable communities in Bangladesh, India and East Africa.

The Ludlow Fairtrade Town Group are members of local sustainability organisation Ludlow 21, and advocate for trade justice and ethical consumerism as well as promoting environmentally friendly living.