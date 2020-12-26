Fresh appeal as Shropshire man still missing after six days

Missing man Daniel Berry

Daniel Berry, 42, went missing from his home in Ludlow last Sunday.

West Mercia Police first appealed for the public's help finding Mr Berry on Wednesday and today confirmed that he is still missing.

The last contact with Mr Berry was on the phone at around 11pm on Sunday.

He is described as white, 6ft 6ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.

Inspector Matt Keeble said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Daniel’s welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he hasn’t been seen now for six days.

"I would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him to please get in touch in with us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 341i of December 21.