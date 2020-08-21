Tree threatened by CCTV upgrade is spared the chop

The tree, in Station Drive, is directly next to the ninth and final camera hooked up to the town’s system, which is set to be replaced by a more modern network next month.

As part of the work, town council officers had proposed cutting down the tree to clear the line of sight of the new camera.

But councillors have now rejected the idea, saying they could not justify authorising the removal of a tree while criticising others for doing the same.

A report to the town council’s representational committee said Shropshire Council’s tree officer had been consulted and had recommended replacing the tree with “tight columnar trees”, which “would provide amenity and if planted with consideration would not significantly compete with the ark of view for the CCTV”.

The report added that ORP Surveillance Ltd, the contractor enlisted to install the new system, had recommended the works be completed before the new camera was put up to avoid damaging it.

Shropshire Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said he and Councillor Tracey Huffer, for Ludlow East, had written to Shropshire Council and the town council that day to plea for the tree to be spared.

Their letter said: “We believe that the authoritative voice that Shropshire Council and Ludlow Town Council brings when it objects to unnecessary tree removal will be undermined if this plan goes ahead.

“Ludlow Town Council should move the CCTV standard to a more suitable location.”

The committee agreed not to authorise the removal of the tree while other options were explored, meaning the ninth camera will be installed but not switched on.

Councillor Glenn Ginger, committee chairman, said: “We can’t delay this project any more but by the same token, as Councillor Boddington said, there can’t be one rule for everybody else and another for us.

“The thing to do in my opinion is to OK the scheme starting on September 1 but camera nine is not switched on.

“We could go out tomorrow and cut the tree down but is that the message we want to send to the people of Ludlow? I don’t think it is.”

Others supported this stance, with Councillor Diane Lyle saying: “I think we need to remember we declared a climate emergency resolution in June last year.

“If we are going to support that then we don’t even think about chopping trees down.”

The new CCTV system has been funded by the town council, the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, local organisations and businesses.