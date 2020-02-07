Buses suspended on Ludlow road

The A4117 will be closed at Far Forest between Cleobury Mortimer and Bewdley from 9.30am to 4pm.

It means that the 292 bus service will be suspended during those hours because, Worcestershire County Council says, the diversion route is unsuitable for buses.

The planned diversion is via the B4202 from Mawley Oak Garage to Clows Top.

Andy Boddington for Ludlow North said although the roadworks were neccessary, suspending the bus service was unacceptable.

"It is a two lane road with no difficult bends or obstructions."