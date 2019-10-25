Appeal launched to repair historic flag

The HMS Ludlow White Ensign which hangs in St Laurence's Church has deteriorated and is in need of repair.

For a donation of £1 people can remember a loved one who served their country in times of war by having a poppy scattered in the church,

Their name will also be added to a memorial roll which will be on display in the church during the Armistice Day service.

The funds raised will be split between the restoration of the ensign and the Ludlow War Memorial Fund.

Names and donations can be given in at Poyners in Broad Street until October 30.