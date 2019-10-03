Ludlow to 'absorb' Ludford in bid to resolve planning issues

Ludlow mayor Tim Gill and unitary councillor Andy Boddington say they want the town boundary to expand into Ludford to resolve planning issues and spread the precept more fairly.

The proposal has come about after a series of planning applications on the outskirts of Ludlow but over the parish boundary – most recently Foldgate Lane.

Councillor Gill said: "A long-term concern of mine and the town council’s is the expansion outside Ludlow, but close enough to mean that Ludlow is going to be providing the infrastructure.

"Ludlow gets very little money out of it but has to provide all the services."

The issue, which Councillor Boddington calls the 'Ludford Question' has been raised frequently over the years but a potential merger is not welcomed by Ludford residents, who could see their precept soar by hundreds of pounds a year.

Councillor Boddington said: "All the development in Ludlow that matters is not in Ludlow.

Growth

"The town council has little influence in the applications but it bears the burden.

Advertising

"We are promised a review in 2022, we have tried to get one before but we have always been ruled out."

The councillors likened the takeover of Ludford to proposals by Bridgnorth Town Council to take on parts of Tasley and Worfield, saying it was an "identical problem".

Councillor Gill said he was watching Bridgnorth's progress "with interest".

Councillor Boddington said the town's expansion was necessary to ensure sustainable long-term development plans could be made for the area – including his vision for a 'Ludford garden suburb' of 1,800 homes on the east side of the A49 to be built by 2065.

He added: "If growth is inevitable, which is is, we should plan it and accept it."

A Shropshire Council spokesman said boundaries could be altered following a Community Governance Review undertaken by the council, and that it was unlikely any reviews would take place until after the next scheduled council elections in 2021.