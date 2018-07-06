Air ambulance called to A49 crash near Ludlow

One woman had to be cut free from the car by firefighters while two further casualties were able to get out of the vehicle.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were also sent to the scene of the accident, which took place between Onibury and Bromfield.

All three were treated by paramedics, and a doctor who was on board the Air Ambulance was also present.

Four fire engines including the Rescue Tender from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington responded to the call, which came in at 1.30pm.