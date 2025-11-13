Worker, 62, who died after bin lorry hit building in Leominster is named as police appeal for information

Andzie Stanik, known as Stan by his family and friends, died on in the collision on Tuesday (November 11).

The 62-year-old was a passenger in the bin lorry travelling along Mill Street towards the roundabout at the junction with Bridge Street at around 6.40am, West Mercia Police said.

The vehicle collided with a building, causing it to collapse. Mr Stanik was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who died after a bin lorry collided with a building in Leominster has been named as Andzie Stanik. Picture: West Mercia Police

Mr Stanik's family have shared a photo of him.

West Mercia Police Local Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for Herefordshire, James Ashton, said: "We continue to express our condolences to Stan’s loved ones at this terribly difficult time."

The driver, a 50-year-old man, and a second passenger, aged 47, were taken to hospital and remained in a stable condition on Wednesday. Police said their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The building struck was empty and unoccupied at the time, and no one else was injured.

Officers are appealing for information on the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCIU by emailing sciusouth@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07970 864920.