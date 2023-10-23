Two taken to hospital after being injured trying to stop dogs from fighting

Police say the dog which caused injury to the man has been taken to kennels following the incident in Hereford on Sunday evening.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers responded to a report of a dog related incident which caused injuries to two people in Hereford.
"The incident took place at a residential property on Campbell Close, Hereford at around 5.15pm on Sunday.
"During an altercation between two dogs from the same household, a man in his 20s suffered a hand injury attempting to separate the dogs and a woman, also in her 20s, suffered facial injuries after being knocked to the ground. Both people have been taken to hospital.
"The dog which caused the injury to the man has been recovered from the property and is currently secured at kennels."