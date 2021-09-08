Two pedestrians killed in motorbike crash

The pedestrians, man and a woman, were hit by the bike in Kington, south of Ludlow, on Tuesday morning.

The motorbike rider survived but was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance were called to the scene on Newton Lane, Floodgates, at 10.56am.

The injured pedestrians were given life support but were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages have not yet been confirmed.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Ambulance crews arrived on scene to find three patients, two pedestrians and a motorcyclist.

“The pedestrians, a man and a woman, were both found in critical conditions and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite their best efforts it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save either patient and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“The motorcyclist, a man, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.”

The service sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.