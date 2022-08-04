Dog show and castle tours to feature in return of scarecrow festival after three years

Brampton Bryan. Picture: Google

Scarecrow Sunday is back at Brampton Bryan this weekend with a £2 entry fee for all except children under 12, who get in free. Parking is free and the event runs from 11am to 5pm.

The village lies midway between Leintwardine and Knighton on the A4113 in north Herefordshire, England close to the Shropshire and Welsh borders.

The day will be full of scarecrows, stalls, food, fun and flowers.

Scarecrow Sunday usually takes place on the first Sunday in August; it is the modern manifestation of the ancient Bron Fair, of which the original Royal Charter for the fair at Brampton Bryan was granted in 1252.

It is now the main fundraising event for the church and other local charities, and regularly draws over a thousand visitors.

Attractions usually include guided tours of the castle, a scarecrow trail, and in the church, a themed flower festival often aligned with the chosen scarecrow theme, with organ music played by several organists throughout the day.

Home-cooked lunches and teas are provided on the cricket ground with the benefit of seating and marquees to cope with rain or shine. A hog roast complements the home-made lunches, hot dogs, ice creams, and of course a bar.

A dog show is a very popular part of Scarecrow Sunday to which an all-encompassing assortment of dogs are welcome. Entries are on the day, and classes are designed to suit all comers - from youngest handler and waggiest tail, through to some entertaining agility.

Scarecrows will be dotted about the village and the cricket pitch.

The flower festival will see St Barnabas Church bedecked with fauna with the theme of a A-to-Z of life in flowers. The arrangements will be available to see on Sunday and Monday.