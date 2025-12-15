Multiple fire crews rush to Craven Arms to rescue person from river

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a water rescue incident at the River Onny in Craven Arms at around 1.45pm.

Three fire crews, including the incident command unit, were sent from Clun, Craven Arms, Tweedale and Shrewsbury fire stations to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance to coordinate the emergency response.

Land ambulance crews were also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said one person was rescued from from the river embankment.

Firefighters used life jackets and throw lines to bring the individual to safety.

The stop message, indicating that no further assistance was required, was received by fire control at 2.23pm.