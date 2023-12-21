Look inside this whimsical 17th century Shropshire cottage on the market for £650,000

Clunbury Cottage is an incredible detached Grade II listed property set in the heart of the picturesque village of Clunbury.

Inside and outside of the four-bed, two-bath property is a range of original features, including exposed timber beams, stone walls, rendered brick and flagstone flooring.

The charming maze-like property is split over different levels, filled with endless nooks and crannies that makes the virtual tour feel straight out of Hogwarts.

The large detached property not only features a sitting room, a drawing room, a dining room and a study but there's a generous landing area that's currently being used as a library.

The drawing room features an impressive stone-built inglenook fireplace, while the sitting room has French doors that lead onto the terrace and back garden.

A large formal dining room with a cast iron fireplace and original flagstone flooring is off the kitchen, which features a central island and an Aga stove.

Two sets of staircases lead upstairs, the first, leads to the principal bedroom with views over the garden and large built in wardrobes, a further bedroom and family bathroom.

The second staircase leads to the landing area, where a Jack and Jill bathroom joins the second bedroom with the library.

On this floor there is a double bedroom with views across the garden and up towards the hills. Up another set of stairs brings you to a twin bedroom with access to loft storage.

And the main cottage isn't the only building you'd be buying. The listing also includes The Old Forge Barn, a 658 sq ft detached building with planning permission for a two bedroom residential dwelling with courtyard and parking.

The small village of Clunbury sits just five miles east of Craven Arms, and 12 miles from Ludlow.

The area is well connected by road, while Craven Arms mainline station provides services towards Cardiff to the south, and Crewe and Manchester to the north.

It is currently being listed by Ludlow-based agents Strutt and Parker, and is on the market for £650,000.

It is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64249259