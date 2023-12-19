Housing association asks thousands of its tenants to be vigilant as it investigates IT 'security incident'

Connexus, based in Craven Arms, says it has taken the action to protect the personal data of its customers as a precaution while it investigates the incident.

The rural housing group with over 10,500 homes across Shropshire and Herefordshire announced the incident on Monday afternoon.

In a statement on its website the company said: "Connexus is currently investigating a security incident involving unauthorised access to its systems. As a precautionary measure we have taken our systems offline, to protect your personal data.

"Our IT teams, working alongside relevant agencies, are working to investigate and establish what information may have been accessed and to restore systems quickly.