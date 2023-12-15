Royal Navy pays tribute to 'affable and cheerful' Shropshire technician, 20, killed in crash

Joe Baker, who lived near Craven Arms, died on November 27 in a crash near Yeovil, in Somerset, where he was stationed with the Royal Navy.

Joe joined the Royal Navy in March 2020 and conducted his initial naval training at HMS Raleigh, and engineering training at HMS Sultan, before finally joining Royal Navy Air Station Yeovilton in November 2020.

Completion saw Joe qualify as an air engineering technician in September 2021 and he was posted to 846 Naval Air Squadron (NAS) a part of the Commando Helicopter Force.

At 846 NAS he would service aircraft, with the responsibility of inspecting the squadron’s Merlin helicopters before flight and would conduct repairs and maintenance keeping them safe and ready for operations.

In the tribute, a Navy spokesperson described Joe as "an affable and cheerful presence on the squadron" where he regularly volunteered for detachments across the UK, embarked on ships and overseas and "through his positive approach he experienced all that naval and ‘Junglie’ [commando aviators] life had to offer in his short career".

They said Joe was "always keen to be involved and a source of morale for his shipmates. He was trusted to complete difficult tasks in arduous conditions, maintaining an infectious positive attitude.

"He leaves behind a significant void at the squadron and friends and colleagues who will greatly miss his character and exemplary service," added the spokesperson.

Commanding officer, Commander James Coleman, said: “Joe was a well-liked and dependable member of our squadron. He was a constant source of morale, and always attacked problems with a ‘can do’ attitude. He embodied the traits we exemplify within the Royal Navy and the Fleet Air Arm. His passing is a huge shock to the team. He will be sadly missed.”