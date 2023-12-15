MP gives stamp of approval to local posties in sorting office visit

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne visited Craven Arms delivery office on Friday and took the opportunity to remind his constituents about the looming last posting days.

Mr Dunne was shown around by customer operations manager Jessica Keay, who introduced him to many of the 39 postmen and women preparing their rounds.

Christmas is the busiest time of year for Royal Mail, which delivers millions of Christmas cards, parcels and other mail to households across the UK.

Mr Dunne said: “Our posties do tremendous work delivering thousands of letters, cards and parcels across South Shropshire in time for Christmas.

"So I was pleased to be able to visit Royal Mail’s delivery office in Craven Arms to thank staff for their hard work, especially in the run up to Christmas.

"I was particularly pleased to learn that the delivery office is now fully staffed, with all vacancies filled with enthusiastic posties for the New Year.

"There is not long left to ensure any posted items arrive in time for Christmas, so if you are sending mail please check the last posting dates, to make sure you are not disappointed.”