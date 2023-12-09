Inquest opened into sudden death of company chief who lived in south Shropshire

Portsmouth-born David Graham Vesty, aged 72, of Clunton, near Craven Arms, was found dead at his home on November 27, 2023.

Heath Westerman, Shropshire and Telford assistant coroner, was told that Mr Vesty's body was found at 4.22pm following a call reporting a concern for his welfare.

A police investigation concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances, Mr Westerman was told on Thursday when he sat at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury.

Mr Westerman formally adjourned the full inquest to be held on March 7, 2024.