South Shropshire soft play centre closes with a 'heavy heart'

The Mickey Miller Playbarn in Craven Arms. Photo: Google

The Mickey Miller Playbarn in Craven Arms announced on its Facebook page that the two-year-old centre was to shut its doors.

The statement said: "It is with a heavy heart we have to inform our customers that due to circumstances beyond our control we are no longer able to operate from Mickey Miller Playbarn.

"Thank you to all of those customers who have supported us for the last two years.

"We have contacted all customers with a future booking and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused."