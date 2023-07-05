South Shropshire soft play centre closes with a 'heavy heart'

A popular soft play centre in Shropshire is to close.

The Mickey Miller Playbarn in Craven Arms. Photo: Google
The Mickey Miller Playbarn in Craven Arms. Photo: Google

The Mickey Miller Playbarn in Craven Arms announced on its Facebook page that the two-year-old centre was to shut its doors.

The statement said: "It is with a heavy heart we have to inform our customers that due to circumstances beyond our control we are no longer able to operate from Mickey Miller Playbarn.

"Thank you to all of those customers who have supported us for the last two years.

"We have contacted all customers with a future booking and can only apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The business, on Oakland Farm, Watling Street, went into voluntary liquidation earlier this year.

