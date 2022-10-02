Plans to extend wedding facilities at beautiful Georgian mansion in Shropshire

Delbury Hall is a popular venue for couples seeking a classic country house wedding.

Proposals have been submitted for the conversion of a redundant historic dovecote into wedding accommodation at Delbury Hall, Diddlebury, Craven Arms.

Delbury Hall is a popular venue for couples seeking a classic country house wedding. Its coach house and old stables have been converted to hold weddings.

Now there are plans to convert a dovecote which is now used for gardening and agricultural storage.

A planning statement reads: “The proposal is that the ground floor will be used by the bride and groom prior to the wedding for relaxing and spending time with family and friends.

“There is proposed to be a log burner and sitting area with a small kitchenette area for snacks prior to the wedding.

“The first floor mezzanine is proposed to be the master bedroom for the bride and groom. There will be a free standing bath, shower, loo and dressing table for the bride and groom to use.

“The proposal is for as many of the original features to be retained in the conversion.

“In particular, the exposed purlins and truss details will be exposed showing the history and original character of the building.”

The report says the conversion of the Dovecote for wedding accommodation would represents the best use of the heritage asset, securing its future.

“The conversion will hopefully lead to more weddings which will create more jobs for local people in the Corvedale,” the report says.