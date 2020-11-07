Shropshire sports guru makes coaching industry award finals

Showjumping's Nicky Fuller is a finalist for the UK Coaching Awards

Shropshire's Nicky Fuller has been nominated for the UK Coaching Awards in the Coach Developer of the Year equestrian category, but in addition to showjumping she also offers consultancy services in other fields including netball and rowing.

Ms Fuller, from Diddlebury, near Craven Arms, mentors sports coaches to help them to get the most from athletes competing from junior to elite Team GB levels.

She said: "I am absolutely delighted to be recognised in this way. I feel really appreciated by my colleagues who have nominated me.

"It is humbling to be nominated for something that I do everyday as my job and something which I enjoy doing and give my best to."

"I work with coaches on a one to one. I do some mentoring out in the field and I hold professional discussions around the areas that they want to develop," she explained.

This year there will be no black-tie event due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead the winners will be announced at an online ceremony on December 3.

Outstanding

UK Coaching’s Director of Coaching Emma Atkins, said: “The UK Coaching Awards is a true highlight of the year and although December’s event will look slightly different, it is more important than ever to recognise the outstanding contributions of coaches in communities across the country this year.

“Over three million people regularly coach across the UK and I’ve been absolutely blown away with how quickly coaches were able to adapt during the pandemic to continue meeting the needs of their participants, from grassroots to elite level.

“I would like to offer huge congratulations to all of our finalists. The standard of nominations we received this year was extraordinary, demonstrating the impact that great coaches have had this year.

“Thank you to all our coaches across the UK, and to our finalists. We are all looking forward to celebrating your achievements in December.”

Four-time Olympian and UK Athletics equality lead Donna Fraser, of the judging panel, said: “It’s been a difficult year for us all. The emotional and human cost of the pandemic continues to be felt.