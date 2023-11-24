Police take a hike for Movember and raise £6,000 for men's health

The walk was in aid of Movember, which shines a month-long spotlight on men’s health, and in particular testicular cancer, prostate cancer and male suicide.

With some participants sporting impressive facial hair grown for the month, the group of 11 officers and staff, and one dog, battled the wet weather to climb the Long Mynd and raise funds for the cause.

The group set off at 10am on Friday (November 24) and took around two hours to complete the hike, with representatives from both Telford and Shropshire’s Local Policing Areas.

Sergeant Richard Jones, who is based in Donnington and organised the event, said: “Despite the weather it didn’t dampen our spirits, or the beautiful views the Shropshire Hills have to offer.

“Conversation was light and all that attended expressed how good it was to be out walking and talking, as looking after our mental wellbeing is very important given the job we do as officers and staff.

“This is the first event like this we have done for Movember, and following the positive feedback it will be something we do again in the future.

“Thank you to everyone who took part today in their own time, either on a rest day or by booking annual leave to attend.”

The West Mercia Police Men's Health Group have been fundraising throughout Movember with a range of activities and have so far raised close to £6,000.