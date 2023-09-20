Traffic disrupted by collapsed manhole on Church Stretton main road

The manhole cover on the A49 Marshbrrook has collapsed near the Lazy Trout Cafe, West Mercia Police said.
Asking drivers to find alternative routes, the force said on Twitter at around 3.30pm that National Highways West Midlands has been informed but traffic is backing up in both directions.
