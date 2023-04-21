Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Popular historic farm looks set to re-open

By Sue AustinChurch StrettonPublished:

The future of a Shropshire visitor attraction looks to have been secured.

Steam threshing last year at Acton Scott
Steam threshing last year at Acton Scott

Shropshire Council has handed Acton Scott Historic Working Farm back to the Acton Scott Estate which plans to establish a not for profit body to operate a working heritage farm attraction on the site during spring 2024.

The working farm near Church Stretton was closed by the council in the summer of 2021 after it had run it as an attraction, leased from the owners, for 47 years.

Thousand of people visited the popular historical attraction every year and the BBC series 'Victorian Farm' was filmed there in 2008.

But it was revealed by Shropshire Council that the site had been losing £168,000 a year.

Now the estate it looking to re-open.

A statement on the Acton Scott website says: "The Estate is currently making significant repairs and improvements to the site. A new not-for-profit organisation is being established which plans to operate a working heritage farm attraction on the site in spring 2024."

"We're fixing leaking roofs, woodworm infestations, drainage issues, weeds, asbestos, the blacksmith's forge, the threshing barn floor and much more. We're working as quickly as we can to get the site open to visitors again."

"The Estate has decided to purchase the Dairy Shorthorn Cattle, Shropshire Sheep and poultry from Shropshire Council and then hand them to the new not-for-profit organisation when the time comes. In the meantime, they will be looked after with love and care."

It says it is also in the process of signing a loan agreement for the historic machinery which belongs to the council and it has urged members of the public who would like to get involved in the future of the working farm to get in touch.

Church Stretton
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News