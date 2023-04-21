Steam threshing last year at Acton Scott

Shropshire Council has handed Acton Scott Historic Working Farm back to the Acton Scott Estate which plans to establish a not for profit body to operate a working heritage farm attraction on the site during spring 2024.

The working farm near Church Stretton was closed by the council in the summer of 2021 after it had run it as an attraction, leased from the owners, for 47 years.

Thousand of people visited the popular historical attraction every year and the BBC series 'Victorian Farm' was filmed there in 2008.

But it was revealed by Shropshire Council that the site had been losing £168,000 a year.

Now the estate it looking to re-open.

A statement on the Acton Scott website says: "The Estate is currently making significant repairs and improvements to the site. A new not-for-profit organisation is being established which plans to operate a working heritage farm attraction on the site in spring 2024."

"We're fixing leaking roofs, woodworm infestations, drainage issues, weeds, asbestos, the blacksmith's forge, the threshing barn floor and much more. We're working as quickly as we can to get the site open to visitors again."

"The Estate has decided to purchase the Dairy Shorthorn Cattle, Shropshire Sheep and poultry from Shropshire Council and then hand them to the new not-for-profit organisation when the time comes. In the meantime, they will be looked after with love and care."