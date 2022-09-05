Green-fingered Shropshire villagers proved they know their onions, pumpkins, flowers etc, etc

All Stretton Village Show at All Stretton Village Hall. In Picture: Judging with Judge Clare Greener and Judge Cate Latchford.

Pumpkin grower Richard Clarke needed a wheelbarrow to transport his giant 30kg pumpkin to All Stretton Village Hall for the Sunday's show.

Cate Latchford, who chairs the village hall committee in Batch Valley, said it was all great fun and Mr Clarke's giant contribution made for much discussion as people were asked to guess the weight.

"There was a good entry and we were full in the afternoon," said Cate. "It was lovely seeing all the different generations getting together and having some fun."

The show was started up some years ago by Beryl Frank who sadly died but her legacy is being carried on in the form of a fun show with many different categories. These included a Lego skyscraper category and the best decorated biscuit for the children as well as the more usual largest carrot prizes.

Fundraising from the sale of raffle tickets raised £120 which will go to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Local judges were invited in from outside the village and Cate said they all took it seriously, including swotting up on the things they should look for.