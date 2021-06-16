Two children hit by car in Church Stretton

Two children have been hit by a car in Church Stretton this afternoon.

Two children were hit by a car in Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton
The collision happened in Sandford Avenue at around 3.30pm. Paramedics were called and police urged people to avoid the area.

South Shropshire SNTs said: "Police are dealing with an RTC on Sandford Avenue Church Stretton two children struck by car.

Please avoid the area whilst we deal with the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 3.31pm to Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton to reports of an RTC.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer are currently on scene. Ambulance crews are currently treating two patients, two child pedestrians, at the scene."

