Two children hit by car in Church Stretton

Two children were hit by a car in Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton

The collision happened in Sandford Avenue at around 3.30pm. Paramedics were called and police urged people to avoid the area.

South Shropshire SNTs said: "Police are dealing with an RTC on Sandford Avenue Church Stretton two children struck by car.

Please avoid the area whilst we deal with the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 3.31pm to Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton to reports of an RTC.