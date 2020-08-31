Menu

Advertising

Medics and firefighters called to reports of fall at Carding Mill Valley

By Rory Smith | Church Stretton | News | Published:

Emergency services rushed to help a person reported to have fallen at a popular beauty spot in south Shropshire.

A stock photo of Carding Mill Valley in Shropshire

Firefighters and paramedics were called to reports of an urgent incident at Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton at about 11.20am on Bank Holiday Monday.

It involved rescuing a member of the public believed to have fallen.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances including a Pinzgauer all-terrain vehicle from Church Stretton Fire Station.

A land ambulance also attended from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The extent of the casualty's injuries are not yet known.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Church Stretton South Shropshire Local Hubs News Attractions Entertainment
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News