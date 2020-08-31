Advertising
Medics and firefighters called to reports of fall at Carding Mill Valley
Emergency services rushed to help a person reported to have fallen at a popular beauty spot in south Shropshire.
Firefighters and paramedics were called to reports of an urgent incident at Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton at about 11.20am on Bank Holiday Monday.
It involved rescuing a member of the public believed to have fallen.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two appliances including a Pinzgauer all-terrain vehicle from Church Stretton Fire Station.
A land ambulance also attended from West Midlands Ambulance Service.
The extent of the casualty's injuries are not yet known.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.
