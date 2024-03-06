Organiser of Shropshire's popular stone skimming championships bows out

But now the organiser is stepping down and she is appealing for others to take over the reins.

Heather Ashton says the long Covid she suffers from has caught up with her.

"I need to devote the energy that I have to my family," she said.

She started the event after the death of a friend, former PE teacher Ken Hassall.

She explained: “In the final years of his life, Ken lived with us in Bishop’s Castle. When he died we wanted to do something in his memory to raise money for prostate cancer.

“We wanted to do something that was a bit of fun, because that’s what Ken was all about. He would have loved it - the fun, the fact it wasn’t too serious.”

For a few years, the event raised hundreds for prostate cancer research and now raises money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The first three competitions were hosted by the Meddins family at Bow House Equestrian under the title of The Shropshire Stone Skimming Championships.

But, because the event became so popular and the distances achieved so long, the organisers needed to find a new lake and, Heather said, were delighted when Mr and Mrs Parish welcomed them at Walcot in Lydbury North. With a new venue came a new title, The British Stone Skimming Championships.

Each year approximately a thousand stones have skimmed across the water with the furthest stone bouncing along to an amazing 111 metres. There have been competitors ranging from three to 85 years old.

And it hasn’t all been about skimming. The entertainment spilled over onto the adjoining field with all sorts of competitions involving stones: the most popular and iconic being Stone the Crows.

Heather said: "None of it could have happened without the generosity of the owners of Bow House and Walcot and the loyalty of several hundred volunteers. Clive Richards, of Mid Wales Stone, has donated over 12,000 stones since 2008. Along with my husband, Dave Pope, I thank them all.

"The competitors have always been friendly and supportive of each other. Even those failing to make stones bounce the required three times have been rewarded with warm applause. Pleasure can still be gained from simple, free activities. Hopefully skimming will be a natural thing for everyone to carry on doing by any stretch of water.

"If anyone would like to take on the organisation of British Stone Skimming Championships maybe there will be a future. I would be happy to help in any way possible by passing on the information, contacts, paperwork, et cetera but am unable to take on any of the actual workload. And of course, it could be anywhere in Britain, preferably in the Midlands."

Visit stoneskimming.org.uk to learn more.