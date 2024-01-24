Storm Jocelyn: Weather station in Shropshire hills measures 112mph gust
A wind speed monitoring station in Shropshire recorded gusts as powerful as 112mph on Tuesday night as Storm Jocelyn began to tear across the county.
The Lawley weather station at the Long Mynd recorded the westerly gale force gust at 10pm.
The station continued recording gusts higher than 90mph until just before 6am in the morning.
The average wind speeds for this time of year usually recorded at the station is around 30mph.
Data from the monitoring station can be viewed at: holfuy.com/en/weather/295.