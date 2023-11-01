Paramedics sent to treat casualty at crash near Shropshire/Wales border

The collision happened on the A489 at Church Stoke yesterday. Fire crews were called just before 5.45pm. Paramedics and police officers were also called to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Montgomery.

"On arrival it was found no persons trapped, fire service personnel were administering first aid to one casualty."

A fire engine and a rescue tender were sent from Bishops Castle and Wellington.