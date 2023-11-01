Paramedics sent to treat casualty at crash near Shropshire/Wales border
A casualty was treated after a crash in rural Shropshire near the border with Wales.
The collision happened on the A489 at Church Stoke yesterday. Fire crews were called just before 5.45pm. Paramedics and police officers were also called to the scene.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Montgomery.
"On arrival it was found no persons trapped, fire service personnel were administering first aid to one casualty."
A fire engine and a rescue tender were sent from Bishops Castle and Wellington.