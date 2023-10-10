Apple pressing day to support lifesaving charity

By Dominic Robertson
South Shropshire

People will be able to take part in apple pressing and raise money for a life-saving charity.

The event will be taking place at Brockton.
Brockton, near Lydbury North, is holding an Apple Pressing and Yard Sale day, from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 14, to raise funds for the Henry Angell James Memorial Trust, as a thank you for the defibrillator it supplied for the village.

Rachael Kennedy, one of the organisers, said: “We are very grateful for the defibrillator and hope it never gets used. But it could be a life-saver, and we want to help the trust to continue its brilliant work of supplying them."

Booking is essential for the apple-pressing on 01588 680203, but free tasters will be available, and bottles of apple juice to purchase, as well as tea and cakes in the chapel.

A spokesman added: "The yard sales around the village have resulted in a big clear-out for the householders and there will be lots of bargains, including an aluminium greenhouse and a bicycle."

Parking will be in the lay-by opposite the farm entrance in the middle of the village – for people who use What3Words it can be found at tower.tungsten.heartache.

People can also ring 01588 680250 on the day for a shuttle.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

