Ludlow MP welcomes another week of financial help to cope with cold weather

South Shropshire's MP has welcomed another £25 cold weather payment being paid to certain households in his constituency for the second week running.

Snow in Ludlow
Snow in Ludlow

Cold Weather Payments are made to recipients of selected benefits and are triggered when the average temperature at a nearby weather station is recorded as, or is forecast to be, 0°C or below for seven consecutive days.

Such an alert was triggered in South Shropshire for the period December 13 to Tuesday, December 20.

Payments will now be paid to eligible residents within the Ludlow constituency living in the SY7, SY9 and LD7 postcode districts for the second week in a row. The payment comes following cold weather payments triggered the preceding week which included around 20 postal code districts.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: “The recent freezing weather will have been challenging for many households, so I am pleased that eligible households in those areas most effected by consistent cold weather will receive additional support for another week.”

