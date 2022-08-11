Apprentice police officers start the next phase in their careers

Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship team

A Passing Out Ceremony for 24 recruits in front of their families and friends took place at West Mercia Police headquarters at Hindlip in Worcester on Wednesday to mark the successful completion of their first 17 weeks of training.

The students were inspected by Chief Constable Pippa Mills, Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.

The apprenticeship, which is open to people either with or without a degree, is a three-year course run in conjunction with Staffordshire University. It is one of several pathways into the force through the Policing Education Qualifications Framework, which also includes the Degree Holder Entry Programme.

The current students will now take the next step on their journeys under the guidance of tutors at stations across Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“It is always a pleasure to meet student officers and hear what inspired them to join West Mercia Police,” the Chief Constable said.

“Being a police officer is a true vocation and I know from my own personal experience what a rewarding time they have ahead of them.

“This was the second Passing Out Ceremony we have held this summer, and there will be many more to come in order to recognise and celebrate these important milestones in officers’ careers.”

Mr Campion added: “It is always a proud moment to meet the newest student officers joining West Mercia Police.

“Communities have told me time and time again that they want more visible police officers. These new recruits will play a key role in building a more secure West Mercia, as well as making sure the force has the resilience to cope with changing demands.

“It is the people who make up policing, and I will continue to allocate funding that helps deliver the quality of service our communities expect.

“I hope moments like these will act as catalysts for even more people to consider a career in policing.”