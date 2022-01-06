Notification Settings

Murder investigation launched after body of woman found

By Sue Austin

A murder investigation had been launched after a woman was found dead at a property in Hereford.

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

The 78-year old was discovered on Thursday morning after police attended a crash at Luston.

West Mercia Police said: "At around 8am , we received a report of a collision of a car being involved in a collion with a telegraph pole on Eye Lane, Moreton Eye near Luston in Hereford.

"Officers responded and, following enquiries, attended an address in Hereford with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, a 78-year-old woman from Hereford was found dead at the address. The death is being investigated as a murder and a 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.

"Our officers remain at the scene whilst enquiries are ongoing."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

