Murder investigation launched after body of woman found

The 78-year old was discovered on Thursday morning after police attended a crash at Luston.

West Mercia Police said: "At around 8am , we received a report of a collision of a car being involved in a collion with a telegraph pole on Eye Lane, Moreton Eye near Luston in Hereford.

"Officers responded and, following enquiries, attended an address in Hereford with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, a 78-year-old woman from Hereford was found dead at the address. The death is being investigated as a murder and a 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.