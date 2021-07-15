MP to chair talk on helping county businesses export to new markets

Philip Dunne MP

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne is chairing the online event with the Department for International Trade next Monday, July 19, from 4pm to 5pm.

Businesses can sign up to attend at eu.eventscloud.com/website/3735/

The event will provide businesses with updates and guidance from a DIT official and trade adviser on the best way to maximise the opportunities of exporting to new markets.

A local export champion will share their own experience of success in exporting, providing their own insight and tips on accessing new markets.