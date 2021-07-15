MP to chair talk on helping county businesses export to new markets

By Nick HumphreysSouth ShropshirePublished:

An MP is chairing a virtual talk focused on supporting county businesses exporting their products to new markets.

Philip Dunne MP
Philip Dunne MP

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne is chairing the online event with the Department for International Trade next Monday, July 19, from 4pm to 5pm.

Businesses can sign up to attend at eu.eventscloud.com/website/3735/

The event will provide businesses with updates and guidance from a DIT official and trade adviser on the best way to maximise the opportunities of exporting to new markets.

A local export champion will share their own experience of success in exporting, providing their own insight and tips on accessing new markets.

Mr Dunne said: "As the UK signs new trade deals around the world, the timing could not be better for Shropshire businesses to get ready to export."

South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Business
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News