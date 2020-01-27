From sunrise to sunset - Dylan captures majesty of The Stiperstones

Dylan, from Telford, was testing a new lens and shared the results on the Shropshire Star's 'Star Witness' Instagram page.

He says: "I started doing landscape photography just over a year ago, mainly to improve my underwater photography as it's very technical and I don't get into the water as much as I'd like.

The Stiperstones by Dylan Evans - instagram.com/dylanevansphotos

"The pictures were taken on the Stiperstones ridge on Sunday, January 19, and after a very frosty start it was a glorious day. It's one of my favourite spots in and around Shropshire, and those incredible rock formations and the fast-changing weather conditions up there always seem to offer so much whether you're looking for photo opportunities, walking or simply taking in the view. Better still if you're doing all three.

The Stiperstones by Dylan Evans - instagram.com/dylanevansphotos

"For the first time I stayed put in the same area from sun-up to sundown and walked the entire length of the ridge, seeing a lot of it for the first time. It was also first time out with a new lens and I was happy with the results, as you never know what you've got until you've got it out of the can."

