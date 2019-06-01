Much Wenlock boy stepping out with World Cup

William Furniss, five, has been picked from almost 30,000 youngsters to take to the pitch today with the trophy, as well as meet the players at a game between holders Australia and Afghanistan at Bristol’s County Ground.

The youngster plays at Cound with All Stars Cricket, which is a national initiative to get more youngsters into the game.

William, because he plays with All Stars, was entered into a national draw and was picked for the honour.

It will be the first time he has ever seen live professional cricket.

His dad John said: “We’ll get touchline seats and he’ll get to meet the players.”

He added: "It's extremely hard to get tickets. I haven't been able to get any through my connections.

"It should be pretty fast and furious. It's all about getting him interested. It will be great. It should be a good party atmosphere."