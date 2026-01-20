‘Without floats you can’t have a procession’: Fears for Bridgnorth Carnival parade as enthusiasm wanes

Bridgnorth Carnival was taken on by a team of volunteers around five years ago to much success.

The carnival, which takes place in Severn Park, sees hundreds of people descend on Bridgnorth for the fun and celebrations.

The event, which returns this year on Sunday, May 24, also raises thousands for charity each year.

But the highlight and centrepiece of Bridgnorth Town Carnival is the procession, which sees the roads around Low Town closed, as brightly coloured floats make their way from the Livestock Market to the park.

However, this year, organisers have said without more volunteers prepared to create floats, there will be no procession for 2026.

“We have not had any entrants yet,” said James Gittens, who is one of the volunteers that put on the event. “Last year we had three floats, but with the cost of organising the road closures and everything else, unless we get at least six or seven floats this year, the procession won’t happen, which will be a massive shame.

“The carnival will still take place in Severn Park but it won’t be the same - without floats you can’t have a procession."

He added that organisers have even arranged for trailers, tractors an insurance for anybody that wants to come up with a float design.

“We are fortunate that the Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club have agreed to provide tractors and trailers, we have also arranged insurance for as little as £35.00 - so all people need is a ideas and creativity.”

He added there is no theme to this year's carnival so the “skies the limit” when it comes to ideas for a carnival float.

Those interested are urged to email bridgnorthtowncarnival@yahoo.com for more information.