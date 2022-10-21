Notification Settings

Man dies after car hits wall at junction in rural Shropshire

A man has died after a car crashed into a wall at a road junction between Shrewsbury and Montgomery.

The crash happened at the junction of the B4386 and the B4499. Photo: Google
Emergency services were called to the junction of the B4386 and the B4499 at Brockton, near Minsterley, at 4.14pm on Thursday.

Ambulance crews found one man, the driver of a car which had hit a wall.

Jamie Arrowsmith of West Midlands Ambulance Services said: "One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one male patient, the driver of the car.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

The B4386 was closed for some time after the crash, with police advising drivers to find alternative routes.

