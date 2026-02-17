Shrewsbury development plot up for sale for £1.8m after plans for commercial scheme approved
A 7.5‑acre plot on the northern edge of Shrewsbury has gone on the market for more than £1.8 million after outline planning permission was secured for a mixed‑use employment scheme.
By Megan Jones
The 7.5-acre patch of land west of Battlefield Road is being marketed with an asking price in excess of £1.8m.
The planning application to develop the site was submitted in January 2022 by Midlands-based developer Jessup Brothers Ltd - now Morro Partnerships.