14 new staff to be employed as Shrewsbury Town Council agrees to take on extra services

At a full council meeting on Monday (January 26) members agreed to a devolution deal that will see the services transferred from Shropshire Council from April 1. However, it will mean the town council precept rising by 94.7 per cent, the equivalent of £1.27 a week for a band B property.

Shrewsbury Town Council has agreed to take on extra street cleansing services. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

Members did though agree to an amendment – proposed by Green councillors Julian Dean and Emma Micklewright – to allocate £80,000 a year over three years to support residents facing cost of living issues.

“This funding will allow us to work in partnership with local organisations to deliver practical support that can make a real difference to people’s lives,” said Councillor Dean.

The local authority says people will be employed in operational and back office administration roles.

Paperwork will be added shortly, however the town council’s website shows that the closing date for all applications is midday on Friday, February 20, with interviews taking place the week of March 9.

New operational equipment will be invested in, including road sweepers.

The town council has been in close communication with Bridgwater Town Council in Somerset, which has taken on similar devolved services.

Town clerk Helen Ball said that in Bridgwater – and in other towns across the country – renewing bins “reduces anti-social behaviour and increases pride”.

There are currently 550 bins in Shrewsbury, with many needing replacing. However, Ms Ball acknowledged there are not any bins in some new development sites, such as in Oteley Road.

“As we get a team on board, we need to understand where are the black spots in terms of bins,” she said.

Labour councillors wanted the precept rise limited to 25 per cent, and criticised the Lib Dems’ plans on future service delivery.

“This is because of concerns about the transparency, the operation, and not least the increased costs for the people of Shrewsbury,” said Councillor Alan Mosley, speaking at a Policy and Resources Committee meeting earlier this month.

“We believe the plans as presented are extremely rushed, incomplete, lacking in due diligence with significant risks, and [have] not been adequately assessed.”

However, town council leader Councillor Rob Wilson said the decision “is about being prepared and taking responsibility”.

“Doing nothing was not a risk-free option,” he said.

“By agreeing this precept increase, the town council is ensuring that from April 1, we are ready to deliver reliable, well-managed street cleaning services for our residents, businesses and visitors.”