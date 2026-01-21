The Old Three Pigeons in Nescliffe, near Shrewsbury, will shut on February 1.

The popular venue confirmed the news on its social media account, with hundreds of regulars and locals reacting with dismay at the announcement.

The classic country venue is known for its quality food, and has been part of the village since 1407.

The Old Three Pigeons has announced it will close.

A post from Sean, Natasha and Mike explaining the closure spoke of their sadness at the decision and a "lifetime of memories".

They added that the move was not because of trade - saying the Old Three Pigeons remains a "thriving pub and restaurant."

Their statement said: "This is a post we never imagined having to write. After many wonderful years, our last day of service at The Old Three Pigeons will be on the 1st of February.

"This decision is not one we wanted, nor one we had a choice in making — sadly, it has been taken out of our hands.

"What makes this even harder is that business has been fantastic.

"We are incredibly grateful to still be so busy, and it breaks our hearts to say goodbye to a thriving pub and restaurant that we truly love.

"None of the wonderful years we’ve had would have been possible without our loyal customers, our amazing locals, and the incredible community who have supported us every step of the way.

"Thank you for choosing us, returning time and time again, and making The Pigeons what it is.

"To our staff — this place simply wouldn’t be what it is without you. From those who started at 15, KP-ing or waitressing, growing over the years into running the bar, the restaurant, or becoming Sean’s right-hand person in the kitchen, you have all been a huge part of our story.

"And to those who moved on to build their own careers but remain part of the “Pigeons family” — we are so grateful for every single one of you and for all the hard work, dedication, and love you gave to this place.

"Being part of this community has been an absolute privilege. Sharing homemade food and favourite tipples, quiz nights raising money for our local school, carol singing with mulled wine around the big Christmas tree, working alongside Great Ness Church, the village hall, parish committee, and our wonderful locals.

"BBQs, live music, weddings, celebrations — the list is endless, and we are so proud to have been part of it all.

"The Old Three Pigeons holds a lifetime of memories for us. From my grandad Dillon popping champagne with the locals when I was born, to climbing the tank he parked in the car park, to waitressing for him and learning so many skills.

"From meeting my husband, to having children, to building a business together that we now have to say goodbye to.

"These memories can never be taken away, and we will treasure them forever.

"While we may no longer be at The Old Three Pigeons, this isn’t the end of us. It’s just the beginning of a new chapter — and we truly hope to see you all again on our next journey.

"The Old Three Pigeons will always be a very special place to us, and we will miss it beyond words. Please join us on our last two weeks, we would love to see all your friendly faces. Our last day of service will be Sunday 1st of February and we will raise a glass to The Pigeons. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for the most incredible time."