The popular retailer said that the cafe at its Meole Brace store, on Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury, will be shutting for the final time at the end of Saturday (January 17).

An M&S spokeswoman said that it had decided to use the space currently occupied by the cafe for an increased range of products.

She said: "As we look to modernise our food business and offer the best of M&S Food to more people, more often, we're investing in our store estate to give our customers the widest possible product range.

The M&S Foodhall at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

"In some of our food stores, including Meole Brace Simply Food, where customers want a greater range of M&S Food, we are re-purposing the cafe space to offer even more delicious products."