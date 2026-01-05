Dogs Trust Shrewsbury has warned that most frozen surfaces are not strong enough to support a dog’s weight and if the ice breaks, dogs can plunge into freezing water below, putting them in serious danger.

The charity is also reminding owners never to enter the water if their dog falls through ice. Cold water shock can be extremely dangerous for people and can lead to panic, involuntary gasping, inhalation of water and even fatal heart attacks, including in young and otherwise healthy individuals.

Entering the water can also make the situation worse for the dog, as emergency services such as the fire service will always prioritise rescuing a person before an animal.

Instead, owners should try to encourage their dog to swim back to the edge if possible, and in any emergency situation, call 999 immediately.

Dom Burke, behaviour officer at Dogs Trust, said: “Temperatures have dropped sharply in recent days, and many bodies of water are now frozen. While icy ponds and lakes may look inviting for curious dogs, they pose a serious risk to both dogs and their owners.

“If you’re walking near frozen water, it’s safest to keep your dog on a lead. If the ice breaks and your dog falls in, do not attempt to rescue them yourself, as this could put your life at risk and result in you needing emergency assistance.”

For more advice on keeping dogs safe and happy during cold weather, visit dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/life-with-your-dog/seasonal/cold-weather-advice.