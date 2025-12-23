Shrewsbury's Night Bus trial extended - will continue until March

Shrewsbury BID said the decision means the service will now run from January 7, throughout February and March 2026, operating Wednesday to Saturday until midnight.

The trial service, which launched on November 24, has now carried more than 1,000 passengers.

The extension will cover routes – N11, N25 and N27 – and is possible due to funding from West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s Community Fund, which is allocated to West Mercia Police to use for local projects.

Passengers can track the Night Bus in real time using the live bus tracker at bustimes.org, helping people plan their journeys.

Shrewsbury' Night Bus trial is being extended.

The Night Bus forms part of a wider partnership approach from a number of groups to supporting Shrewsbury’s evening and night-time economy.

It is hoped the scheme will reduce opportunities for crime and anti-social behaviour in hotspot areas, and help people enter or leave the town centre safely after dark.

Mr Campion said: “I am pleased to provide funding for this service, after it was identified by the force as being so important for residents.

“It is right that there are safe options for people to be able to travel and enjoy the Shrewsbury areas, particularly during the darker nights. It’s pleasing to hear that the local policing team and Shrewsbury Moves Night Bus have been working together to make a difference to the safety of the community.”

Superintendent Edward Hancox, of West Mercia Police, said: “We are pleased to be able to support the extension of the Shrewsbury Moves Night Bus trial. Providing safe, reliable transport home plays an important role in reducing crime and anti-social behaviour and supporting safe nights out.

"Extending the service into the new year will help to strengthen its impact for both residents and workers.”

The service has been strongly supported by local policing teams, including the Safer Neighbourhood Team, as part of a broader focus on prevention and town-centre safety.

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, added: “The Night Bus has been a really important addition for Shrewsbury’s night-time economy. The strong passenger numbers show there is clear demand for safe, late-night travel, particularly for people working or spending time in the town centre.

"Extending the trial into the new year is a positive step and reflects the strength of partnership working across the town.”

Shrewsbury BID said that following feedback and usage data from the initial weeks of operation, the service has been adjusted to focus on Wednesday to Saturday evenings, ensuring it runs on the nights when demand is highest and reaches as many people as possible for as long as possible.

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, said: “Safe, affordable late-night transport helps people enjoy Shrewsbury confidently and supports local jobs and businesses. Extending the service in to 2026 is a really positive step, particularly for workers and families.

"It’s encouraging to see partners responding directly to how people are using the service, and I will be pushing for more routes to be covered in other areas of town for any further trial.”

Those involved in the trial say they are hopeful that, with continued strong usage and feedback, a longer-term 'Phase 3 Night Bus trial' could be developed in 2026.

To help shape the future of night-time transport in Shrewsbury, residents, businesses and visitors are encouraged to share their views on where and when they would like to see services operate.

A public survey, along with route and timetable information, is available online.

Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s portfolio holder for Transport and the Economy, added: “The Shrewsbury Moves Night Bus trial is a great example of partners working together to improve how people move around Shrewsbury after dark. Extending the service shows a real commitment to safer travel, stronger public transport options and a more accessible town centre.

"We’re keen to hear from people about how the service could develop further, and I would encourage everyone to take part in the Night Bus experience survey.”