Teaching pool at Shrewsbury Quarry swimming centre closes due to leak caused by 'corroded pipework'

Shropshire Council said the teaching pool at the Shrewsbury centre will remain closed while investigations are carried out and repair options considered, after a leak was discovered.

The authority said the issue was first identified following difficulties maintaining the water level in the pool – which has now been traced to corroded pipework in the basement.

Swimming lessons are instead taking place in the Claremont Pool, which is being heated to replicate the teaching pool for lessons and other public sessions over the holidays.

The Quarry Pool

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: “This is frustrating for us all, but I’m pleased that the team has identified the source of the leak.

"The sad reality is that hiccups such as this will become more common across our stock due to the advanced age of many of our leisure facilities including the Quarry.

“Despite this, the team is already on the case and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to carry out the necessary repairs and then reopen the pool as soon as we can.

"Fortunately, lessons will continue in other swimming pools so there will only be some minor inconvenience to customers over the next few weeks.

"But we ask customers to bear with us and thank them for their patience.”

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre in Shrewsbury closed in July 2022 after inspectors found that corrosion had made ceiling panels and ventilation units unsafe.

'Unforeseen delays' in the tendering process set back the repair work, with £400,000 worth of work beginning in April the following year.

After 17 months of work that involved stripping out damaged and eroded pipes and ducting from the roof space over the pool, the centre finally reopened to the public in December 2023.

This time, the centre will remain open to the public throughout the festive season, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.