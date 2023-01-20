'Unforeseen delays' mean setback for works at Shrewsbury's main Quarry pool

Scaffolding is up around The Quarry Pool in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council says it remains 'determined' to see the Quarry Pool and Fitness Centre reopened as soon as possible, despite the delays.

The main pool was closed in July last year after routine inspections identified that corrosion had caused ceiling panels and ventilation units to become unsafe.

Plans for work at The Quarry pool are expected to be progressed at the end of this month, while work is due to begin imminently on replacing windows on the building.

Rob Gittins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “Unfortunately there have been unforeseen delays in the tendering process for works to be carried out at the Quarry Pool and Fitness Centre.

“Bids received in response to our tendering process have been incomplete and we have had to seek further clarification, and potential contractors also informed us they were unable to meet the closing deadlines because of the Christmas holiday period.

The Quarry Pool in Shrewsbury

“We expect to be able to complete the procurement process and progress the works plan by the end of the month, while work is also due to begin imminently on replacing windows at the site."

“We know this is disappointing, but we are determined to maintain the Quarry Pool and Fitness Centre and to see it fully operational as soon as possible.

"The Quarry’s operating contractor, Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, will continue to run a full and varied programme of activities across the site’s remaining facilities in the meantime.”

The work will see damaged and eroded pipes and ducting from the airflow management system removed from the roof space over the pool, and new ducting installed outside the building and over the spectator area, where it is more easily accessible.

The council says it will also be an opportunity to remove unused light fittings, walkways and ceiling panels from above the main pool area.