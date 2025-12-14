Shropshire's clean-up hero strikes again replacing bridge graffiti with his 'own tag'
Shropshire's well-known community clean-up hero has struck again, transforming graffiti on a Shrewsbury bridge into a welcoming piece of artwork.
By Luke Powell
John Edwards, better known locally as 'The Sign Guy', has completed his latest project on Greyfriars Bridge, removing graffiti and replacing it with his own distinctive design.
In its place is now a bright red heart and the word 'Shrewsbury' next to it in a medieval-style font.