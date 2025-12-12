Shrewsbury's night bus trial organisers hail response from passengers

The comments come after the public were urged to 'use it or lose it' in relation to the service, which is now into its third week.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) said: "The trial has now reached its third week, with positive passenger feedback and support from residents, night-time workers and visitors who are using the service to get home safely after evenings out in the town, or get to town from residential areas on the routes served.

"It is hoped that people will continue to try out this night bus service to add their support to the case for a long-term night bus in the town."

Launched on November 24, the Shrewsbury Moves Night Bus is intended to provide affordable, reliable and safe late-night transport, helping support Shrewsbury’s night-time economy while reducing the number of people walking long distances or near the river after dark - especially important during festive party season.

The organisers have said that the more people who use the service during this trial period, the stronger the case will be to support a commercial service offering night-time public transport for the town.

The trial, which runs Monday to Saturday until midnight, covers three routes: N11 – Oxon; N25 – Harlescott; and N27 – Bayston Hill.

Passengers, including Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley and the town's mayor Alex Wagner, testing out the night bus trial.

The service forms part of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership’s wider work to improve night-time travel, support workers finishing or getting to late shifts, and provide a practical alternative to less safe routes home.

Organisers have highlighted support from passengers who have used the bus over the first two weeks of the trial, saying they highlight the sense of safety, social connection and affordability it offers.

In an email one passenger said: “I think this is brilliant: great for tourism, great for local people, great for easing congestion as people will leave their cars at home and, not least, great for safety. People will be able to have an alcoholic drink and leave their cars at home.”

Another shared their experience using the service in a Facebook post, writing: “My wife and I had the great benefit of using the new night bus service N11. After a fab night at the Old Market Hall Cinema in Shrewsbury we chose to take the bus home. On time. Comfortable. Felt safe.

“We were among eight people who used that journey - 11.05pm from Baker St to Bicton Heath. Imagine you can now catch a bus to or from town for £2 for an evening out... The point is CHOICE. For customers; general public; people making [their] way home from jobs in town or the hospital. People who can't afford taxis.

"There is little argument against what should be an essential service in a town like Shrewsbury. So get out there folks. Enjoy this new option... Using it is the only way this will continue long term and expand to Sundays which is equally as important as Saturday in modern day transport.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council portfolio holder for economic growth and transport, said: “It’s fantastic to see people embracing the Shrewsbury Moves Night Bus and telling us what a difference it’s making to their journeys home. As we move further into December, we’re encouraging everyone heading out in the evenings to make use of the service and help us build the case for a long-term solution.”

Fares are priced at £2 for adults, £1 for under-16s, and £5 for a group ticket for up to five people.

Concessionary pass holders travel free, and Arriva’s weekly/monthly bus passes are accepted.

All timetables and route maps are available at shrewsburymoves.com/nightbus, with printed timetables also viewable at key points around the town centre, and at bus stops along all routes.