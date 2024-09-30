Shrewsbury station upgrades on agenda for MP's meeting with train bosses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They will meet at the station on Tuesday morning to discuss using Levelling Up funding to improve the public access to the building, as well as future improvements around maintenance and increasing capacity.

Projects for the wider area, and train performance will also be on the agenda.

The Network Rail team and the MP will be joined by representatives from Transport for Wales, the executive director of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) – Seb Slater, and the Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Councillor Alan Mosley.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to discuss improvements with the Network Rail team and other interested parties,” said Mrs Buckley. “It’s a very beautiful building of course, but it is definitely in need of some important upgrades to make life easier for passengers.”

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley.

Attendees on Tuesday will be given a tour of the platforms and premises, and a presentation by Shrewsbury BID outlining their vision for the station.

Built in 1848 and boasting a neo-gothic frontage, the railway station is regarded as one of the finest in the country.

“I very much hope that any improvements will encourage more people to use the railway,” said Mrs Buckley.