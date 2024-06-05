"I could never imagine doing anything else" – exhibition marks 40 years of celebrated town crier

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Town crier Martin Wood was surprised with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the High Sheriff of Shropshire at the opening of a new exhibition celebrating his 40 years in the role.

The new expo at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery (SM&AG) tells the story of town criers through the ages in Shrewsbury and explores Martin’s own unique contribution to the role over the past four decades.

Organised by Katy Rink and Maggie Love, it celebrates Martin as a modern media champion – at 7ft 2” he is The World’s Tallest town crier and has appeared on local and national TV and in countless press articles; he even served as a body double for Edward Woodward in the 1984 film A Christmas Carol, which was filmed in Shrewsbury.

At the centre of the exhibition is a stunning new portrait by local artist Jacob Gourley, which is to become part of the museum’s permanent collection, thanks to a donation by the Friends of Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

The portrait was officially handed over to Fay Bailey, Head of Service, Shropshire Museums & Archives, by John Benbow, Chair of the Friends of SM&AG during the exhibition launch on Friday evening.

He said: “The Friends of Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery recognise the importance of celebrating not only our past but also the need to herald more recent achievement. We were therefore keen to help promote Martin's 40 year milestone.”

Brian Welti, High Sheriff of Shropshire was delighted to be able to surprise Martin with a Lifetime Achievement award in celebration of his outstanding contribution to our county.

Martin said: "It was such a delightful evening to be present at the launch of this special exhibition celebrating my 40th anniversary as town crier for Shrewsbury. And the icing on the cake was to be presented with the High Sheriff’s award. As I said at the launch, I will continue to do this until they bang the last nail in my coffin. I could never imagine doing anything else, every day is different and it's such an honour to be able to serve Shrewsbury in this way."

Exhibition co-organiser Katy Rink said: "Our vision was first and foremost to thank Martin and show him how much he is loved and valued by our town. We wanted to tell the social history of the role of the crier through a community exhibition and to engage the public in celebrating Martin's 40 year service to Shrewsbury.

"It has allowed us to also give due prominence to the specially commissioned new oil portrait of Martin by Jacob Gourley, which is to become part of the museum's permanent collection. It's wonderful to imagine children in the future marvelling at our Big Friendly Giant who served our town so well for forty years.

“Please also come and help us celebrate Martin’s 40 Years as Shrewsbury town crier with an appearance on stage at Shrewsbury Food Festival on Sunday, June 30.”

Maggie Love, Creative Consultant, Shrewsbury Town Guide and local historian, added: “I am delighted that my dear friend and colleague and I have shared many years of events and special occasions. Whether it is a parade or an event to welcome special guests, Martin will ring his bell and spontaneously call to order everything. His understanding of etiquette and tradition and supreme delivery are a pleasure to behold.”

The evening was sponsored by Morris & Company, and the exhibition by Shrewsbury Town Council and the Friends of Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

Helen Ball, Town Clerk, said Shrewsbury Town Council were thrilled to sponsor the exhibition honouring Martin’s long and dedicated service to the Town of Shrewsbury.

Making a toast to Martin, she said: “Martin has been a focal part of civic life for so long that virtually everyone in Shrewsbury knows and loves him. His love of our Town goes without question and it is wonderful to recognise his contribution this way.”

Meanwhile people can meet the crier, have an autograph signed and collect a free postcard of the new portrait at two sessions this month.

Both take place at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery with the first from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, June 15, and the second from noon to 2pm on Sunday, June 23.

Mr Wood is also giving a talk about his 40 years as town crier – titled, ‘Have Bell Will Yell’, at Shropshire Archives from 2.30pm to 4pm on July 9.

Tickets cost £5 from Ticketsource or via the SM&AG website.

There is also a chance to hear a free spotlight 10 minute talk on The Shrewsbury town crier at Shropshire Archives on June 16 and June 27 at 2pm – no booking required.

Story by Katy Rink